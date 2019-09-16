Giants' Sterling Shepard: Remains in concussion protocol
Shepard is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard was held out of practice all last week and ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual loss to the Bills. With Cody Latimer joining Shepard in the concussion protocol and Golden Tate suspended two more weeks, the Giants are left with Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, TJ Jones and Cody Core as their healthy wide receivers. The team travels to Tampa Bay in Week 3.
