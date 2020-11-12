Shepard (toe/hip) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Per usual, Shepard is logging an LP on the injury report, as he's done each of the previous three weeks. His production hasn't dipped in the slightest -- a 20-172-1 line on 26 targets across three games -- and he again could benefit from an absence from Golden Tate, who sustained a knee injury near the end of Thursday's session. Friday's injury report may provide more clarity on the state of the Giants' receiving corps.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Listed as limited•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Team high in catches during win•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Leads team in receiving•