Giants' Sterling Shepard: Removed from concussion protocol
Shepard has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Bears.
A full practice participant throughout the week, Shepard gained clearance Friday afternoon from an independent neurologist. He'll suit up for the first time since Week 5, joining Golden Tate and Darius Slayton in three-wide formations. A road matchup with the Bears defense isn't easy, but there should at least be a few extra targets to go around with tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both ruled out for Sunday's game.
