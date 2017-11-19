Giants' Sterling Shepard: Reportedly unlikely to play
Shepard is unlikely to play Sunday against Kansas City due to an illness, but he will be evaluated during pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shepard was a full participant in practice all week, but was added to the injury report Saturday after coming down with the illness. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King would presumably benefit in targets should Shepard ultimately sit out, while Evan Engram could see even more looks at tight end.
