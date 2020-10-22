Shepard (toe) is listed as active Thursday at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Activated from IR earlier Thursday, Shepard tested out his turf toe injury with some routes during pregame warmups, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Clearly, the activity was enough for the Giants to give Shepard the all-clear to play for the first time since Week 2. While it's unclear if he'll take on his normal workload, he'll likely work in three-wide sets with Darius Slayton and Golden Tate against an Eagles defense that has allowed the sixth-most catches (82) to wide receivers this season.