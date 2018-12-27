Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as full participant

Shepard (hip) practiced in full Thursday.

The Giants scaled back Shepard's practice reps Wednesday due to a hip issue, but the third-year pro returned to full capacity one day later. Fellow member of the receiving corps Odell Beckham (quadriceps) is trending toward a fourth consecutive absence, leaving Shepard to act as the No. 1 wideout yet again Sunday against the Cowboys. In his first three opportunities, Shepard posted a 10-167-1 line on 22 targets, with most of that production coming Week 16 at Indianapolis (six catches on seven targets for 113 yards).

