Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as limited participant
Shepard (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Following a two-game absence due to migraines, Shepard picked up all but one of the Giants' 62 offensive snaps Week 13 in Oakland. The swap of Eli Manning for Geno Smith under center didn't have a significant impact on Shepard's stat line -- three catches (on six targets) for 56 yards -- which was fueled primarily by a 47-yard hookup. In the midst of a coaching change, the team has turned back to Manning, who helped Shepard put up two 100-yard outings and one touchdown in seven previous appearances in 2017. Shepard has one more practice to prove his health in advance of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
