Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice

Shepard (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Shepard is working his way through his second left-ankle sprain in three months, the first of which sidelined him for nearly two weeks. On this occasion, he greeted Day 10 with individual drills and running without a limp, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. Expect Shepard's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks to receive clarification by the time Friday's injury report is released.