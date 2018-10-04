Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice Thursday

Shepard (lower back) returned to practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of a procedure earlier this week to remove a cyst from his lower back, Shepard didn't take the practice field Wednesday, instead riding a stationary bike during the open part of practice. He was an active participant Thursday, though, as he ramps up his activity level for a Week 5 visit to Carolina. His workload will be confirmed when the Giants release an injury report Thursday afternoon.

