Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice

Shepard (ankle) returned to practice Monday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

Shepard was carted off during last Wednesday's practice after injuring his ankle, which an MRI later revealed he sprained and suffered a bone bruise to. Despite that diagnosis, Shepard downplayed his problem last week, and his return to the fold Monday proves the incident wasn't much cause for concern. While it remains to be seen whether Shepard will play in New York's preseason opener Friday, the Giants and his fantasy owners should both be pleased by his quick recovery.