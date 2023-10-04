Shepard is expected to play more Sunday against the Dolphins, according to coach Brian Daboll, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports.

Shepard has yet to play more than 20 percent of New York's offensive snaps in a game this season. Daboll said Wednesday that the team had more packages featuring Shepard in its playbook for Monday's 24-3 loss to Seattle but didn't happen to call those plays. Shepard was on the field for only five snaps Monday and caught his lone target for six yards. With the Giants getting underwhelming production from their wide receivers, Shepard could carve out a larger role moving forward if Daboll follows through on his plan.