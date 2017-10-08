Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for rest of Sunday
Shepard (ankle) was ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Chargers.
The Giants lost Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Shepard in a few-snap stretch in the second quarter. Shepard's injury didn't appear to be as severe as that of Marshall, who was carted to the locker room. That said, the Giants will hone in on the nature and severity of the injury in the near future.
