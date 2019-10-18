Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Sunday

Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Despite managing limited participation earlier this week, Shepard won't make it back from his second concussion of the season in time to avoid a Week 7 absence. The Giants likely will deploy Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and Cody Latimer in three-wide sets, though Cody Core and Bennie Fowler could also get some snaps. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram have been cleared to play.

