Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Sunday
Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Despite managing limited participation earlier this week, Shepard won't make it back from his second concussion of the season in time to avoid a Week 7 absence. The Giants likely will deploy Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and Cody Latimer in three-wide sets, though Cody Core and Bennie Fowler could also get some snaps. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram have been cleared to play.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs limited practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Performs individual work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs on-field work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...