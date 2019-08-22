Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Thursday

Shepard (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard fractured the tip of his left thumb on the second day of training camp and was limited to non-contact work until this past weekend. Coach Pat Shurmur said the wide receiver is on track for Week 1 against Dallas, though Shepard still has a splint on his thumb for support, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

