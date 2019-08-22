Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Thursday
Shepard (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shepard fractured the tip of his left thumb on the second day of training camp and was limited to non-contact work until this past weekend. Coach Pat Shurmur said the wide receiver is on track for Week 1 against Dallas, though Shepard still has a splint on his thumb for support, per Tom Rock of Newsday.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another X-ray on tap•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Displaying progress•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't need surgery•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers broken thumb•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...