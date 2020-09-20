Shepard won't return to Sunday's contest in Chicago due to a toe injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Shepard got hurt late in the first half, limping to the sideline and reaching at his left foot before limping to the locker room, per Leonard. After attempting to run a route on the Giants' first play of the third quarter, Shepard again made a visit to the locker room, and the team ruled him out a short time later. He'll end Week 2 with two receptions (on four targets) for 29 yards and one six-yard carry. With Shepard out, the Giants will turn to Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Damion Ratley and C.J. Board to handle WR reps.