Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out with concussion

Shepard (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants already were missing Golden Tate (suspension) and also have Cody Latimer (calf) listed as questionable. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram could see volume beyond the already-huge expectations, with the healthy options at wide receiver limited to Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones. The next chance for Sterling Shepard to play will be Week 3 in Tampa Bay (Sept. 22).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week