Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out with concussion
Shepard (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants already were missing Golden Tate (suspension) and also have Cody Latimer (calf) listed as questionable. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram could see volume beyond the already-huge expectations, with the healthy options at wide receiver limited to Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones. The next chance for Sterling Shepard to play will be Week 3 in Tampa Bay (Sept. 22).
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No practice reps yet•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Fits in some jogging Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: In concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have concussion•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Done with thumb splint•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...