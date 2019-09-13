Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out with concussion

Shepard (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants already were missing Golden Tate (suspension) and also have Cody Latimer (calf) listed as questionable. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram could see volume beyond the already-huge expectations, with the healthy options at wide receiver limited to Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones. The next chance for Sterling Shepard to play will be Week 3 in Tampa Bay (Sept. 22).