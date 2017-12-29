Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out
Shepard (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard didn't practice all week and never seemed especially likely to play. Injuries to Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) left the 2016 second-round pick with an opportunity to front the Giants' receiving corps, but his own injury issues limited Shepard to 11 appearances. He finishes with an efficient stat line of 59 catches for 731 yards and two touchdowns on 84 targets -- good for a 8.7 YPT and 70 percent catch rate -- albeit with 57 percent of his yardage occurring in three games. Shepard was clearly a better player this season than in his rookie campaign, but he nonetheless figures to serve as only the second or third option in the Giants' passing game next year. Whoever ends up playing quarterback for the team will have the privilege of throwing to Shepard, Evan Engram (ribs) and Odell Beckham (ankle).
