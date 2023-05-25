Shepard (knee) ran routes at practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
It's only non-contact work at OTAs but at least shows that Shepard is on schedule in his rehab from October surgery on an ACL tear. He signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March and may end up on the roster bubble this summer, but they'll first give the 30-year-old a chance to get healthy and compete for slot snaps. Shepard has averaged at least 42.7 receiving yards per game in each of seven pro seasons, topping 50 the past six years, but he played only 10 games total the past two years and 32 over the past four. He's now rehabbing from major surgery for a second straight offseason after tearing an Achilles in 2021.
