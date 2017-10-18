Giants' Sterling Shepard: Says he practiced at full speed
Shepard (ankle) said he went full speed at Wednesday's practice and felt good afterward, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as a limited participant Wednesday, Shepard put himself on track to record a full session by the end of the week. Giants head coach Ben McAddo agreed that the wideout looked good at practice, albeit while limited to individual work. Shepard has two more chances to practice fully with his teammates before the Giants face the Seahawks on Sunday. He'll likely be highly targeted once he's able to play, considering the Giants won't have Odell Beckham (ankle) or Brandon Marshall (ankle) for the rest of the season. Shepard did admit after Wednesday's practice that he still isn't sure about returning for Week 7, Newsday's Art Stapleton reports.
