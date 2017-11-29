Giants' Sterling Shepard: Says he's healthy

Shepard (illness) said he's made a full recovery from the unusually strong bout of migraines that caused him to miss the past two games, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard has suffered from migraines since childhood, but he suggested they've been less common in recent years. This probably won't be an issue for Shepard to the same extent it was for Percy Harvin, whose chronic migraines caused a slew of absences throughout his college and professional careers. Shepard previously had never missed a game due to migraines, and he sports an encouraging injury record on the whole. He returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday and should be fine for Sunday's game in Oakland, where Geno Smith will make his first start in a Giants uniform. The team's decision to bench Eli Manning for the final five games is a major blow to Shepard's value, though he still figures to see plenty of targets as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver.