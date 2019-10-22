Giants' Sterling Shepard: Says he's symptom-free
Shepard said Tuesday that he's been free of concussion symptoms for two weeks and is only waiting for medical clearance to resume playing, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Though Shepard indicated he feels fine physically, doctors are understandably proceeding cautiously with the wideout while he recovers from his second concussion of the season. Shepard practiced on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday last week, so he'll likely need to advance to full participation at some point with the next few days and gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday in Detroit.
