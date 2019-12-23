Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores in impactful performance

Shepard caught all six of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.

Shepard displayed excellent chemistry with the returning Daniel Jones as he snared every ball that was thrown his way. He didn't make many big plays on the day, but his 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter was enough to propel him to a solid fantasy performance. Shepard, who has come alive over the last two weeks with 15 catches for 187 yards and a score, will look to finish strong next Sunday against the Eagles.