Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores in loss
Shepard caught three of seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-13 loss to Green Bay.
Shepard tied the game up late in the first quarter when he corralled a, 18-yard lollipop from Daniel Jones near the front pylon for his first touchdown since Week 3. Injuries and overall offensive struggles have kept Shepard down for much of this season, but he's been prolific when in the game, with at least seven targets in all six of his starts this season. He's a strong fit for Jones' quick-strike style and the two's rapport should improve with time. Next up is a Monday-night matchup against a struggling Eagles team.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Five catches in return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Removed from concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hoping for clearance Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trending in right direction•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...