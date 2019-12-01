Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores in loss

Shepard caught three of seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-13 loss to Green Bay.

Shepard tied the game up late in the first quarter when he corralled a, 18-yard lollipop from Daniel Jones near the front pylon for his first touchdown since Week 3. Injuries and overall offensive struggles have kept Shepard down for much of this season, but he's been prolific when in the game, with at least seven targets in all six of his starts this season. He's a strong fit for Jones' quick-strike style and the two's rapport should improve with time. Next up is a Monday-night matchup against a struggling Eagles team.