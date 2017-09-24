Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores long touchdown in loss to Eagles
Shepard caught seven of his 10 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles.
Shepard played a possession role for most of the game, but he came through with a huge 77-yard touchdown catch and run to tie the score in the fourth quarter. He came into the game with just 67 yards to his name through the first two weeks, so it was a positive sign for his fantasy prospects that he was utilized so heavily in this one. Shepard stands a chance to step up for what has been a sluggish offense and will look to build on this performance next week against the Buccaneers.
