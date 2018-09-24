Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores touchdown

Shepard caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday.

With Evan Engram (knee) out, Shepard was Eli Manning's clear No. 2 read after Odell Beckham. While Shepard is not as explosive as Beckham, he's a reliable second wideout for Manning and could see a bigger target share if Engram misses more time.

