Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores touchdown
Shepard caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday.
With Evan Engram (knee) out, Shepard was Eli Manning's clear No. 2 read after Odell Beckham. While Shepard is not as explosive as Beckham, he's a reliable second wideout for Manning and could see a bigger target share if Engram misses more time.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches three passes•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to practice fully Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Tending to back injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches five passes•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Notches seven catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...