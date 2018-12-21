Giants' Sterling Shepard: Set for No. 1 duties again
Shepard is expected to serve as the Giants' No. 1 receiver in Sunday's game against the Colts with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined for the third straight week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Over the prior two games Beckham missed, Shepard noticed a spike in volume (15 targets) but was wildly inefficient, notching four receptions for 54 yards and a score. While the Colts lack a standout cornerback, they rank near the middle of the pack in terms of yards per attempt allowed (7.4, 14th in NFL), so the matchup isn't a fantastic one for Shepard. Due to the lack of established depth behind him, Shepard should at least rank as no worse than the No. 3 option in the Giants' passing attack, as running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram should continue to see heightened involvement with Beckham out.
