Giants' Sterling Shepard: Signing four-year extension
Shepard is receiving a four-year, $41 million extension from the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Shepard, who was set to become a free agent next offseason, gets a deal that tops that of new teammate Golden Tate, who got a four-year, $37.5 million deal from the Giants last month. This move immediately quiets any speculation that Tate's addition has put Shepard on the trade block and suggests Shepard is a big part of what the Giants want to do offensively moving forward, which seems to include a run-first approach with receivers who can pick up yards after the catch. With Tate specializing in the slot, Shepard seems poised for more work on the outside than he has in the past, but in addition to Tate, he'll also have to contend for targets with Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Headed for more snaps outside•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Primed for heavy target counts•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Par for the course•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as full participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Nabs six passes in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...