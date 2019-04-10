Giants' Sterling Shepard: Signing four-year extension

Shepard is receiving a four-year, $41 million extension from the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shepard, who was set to become a free agent next offseason, gets a deal that tops that of new teammate Golden Tate, who got a four-year, $37.5 million deal from the Giants last month. This move immediately quiets any speculation that Tate's addition has put Shepard on the trade block and suggests Shepard is a big part of what the Giants want to do offensively moving forward, which seems to include a run-first approach with receivers who can pick up yards after the catch. With Tate specializing in the slot, Shepard seems poised for more work on the outside than he has in the past, but in addition to Tate, he'll also have to contend for targets with Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram.