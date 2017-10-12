Giants' Sterling Shepard: Sits out practice Thursday

Shepard (ankle) was absent from practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard's back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week only add further fuel to the notion that he'll likely miss Sunday's game against the Broncos. Once healthy, Shepard is expected to step in as the Giants' top receiver following the season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle), but at least for Week 6, it appears Roger Lewis -- the fourth receiver on the depth chart a week ago -- may have to masquerade as a No. 1 option in the passing game.