Giants' Sterling Shepard: Snags 11 passes
Shepard (hamstring) reeled in 11 of 16 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Philadelphia.
Shepard did most of his damage early in the second quarter when he gave the Giants a two-score lead after plucking a short crosser from Eli Manning and turning upfield for a 67-yard score. This was supposed to be Shepard's season with early injuries to Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall, but the second-year speedster has dealt with injuries of his own. Now that he's apparently up and healthy, look for the Giants to try to get him more work to close the 2017 season. Though he's run hot and cold, Shepard remains a big-play threat with seven of his 43 catches going for at least 20 yards.
