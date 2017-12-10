Giants' Sterling Shepard: Status still uncertain for Sunday

Though Shepard (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the wideout told him he was running at full speed this week and didn't experience any issues with his hamstring during Friday's practice.

Raanan thus expects Shepard, who has missed two games due to an ankle sprain and two games due to migraines this season, to suit up for Week 14. While Raanan's report offers encouragement about Shepard's status, it contradicts Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report, which suggests the wideout is unlikely to play. Fortunately for Sterling's fantasy owners, the Giants and Cowboys will play in the early wave of games Sunday, so clarity on his status should become available 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Sterling would represent the Giants' clear No. 1 wide receiver if he's available Sunday, though tight end Evan Engram could serve as the top overall target in the Giants' passing game.