Giants' Sterling Shepard: Status still uncertain for Sunday
Though Shepard (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the wideout told him he was running at full speed this week and didn't experience any issues with his hamstring during Friday's practice.
Raanan thus expects Shepard, who has missed two games due to an ankle sprain and two games due to migraines this season, to suit up for Week 14. While Raanan's report offers encouragement about Shepard's status, it contradicts Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report, which suggests the wideout is unlikely to play. Fortunately for Sterling's fantasy owners, the Giants and Cowboys will play in the early wave of games Sunday, so clarity on his status should become available 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Sterling would represent the Giants' clear No. 1 wide receiver if he's available Sunday, though tight end Evan Engram could serve as the top overall target in the Giants' passing game.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Appears unlikely to play•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing again Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...