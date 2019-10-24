Giants' Sterling Shepard: Still limited in practice
Shepard (concussion) remained a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Shepard has now maintained limited activity in each of the Giants' last five practices, but until he upgrades to full participation, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as forthcoming. Coach Pat Shurmur admitted as much earlier Thursday, stating that it's a "strong possibility" that Shepard will remain unavailable for a third consecutive game Sunday in Detroit, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The Giants will affix an official injury designation to Shepard following their final practice of Week 8 on Friday.
