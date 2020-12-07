Shepard recorded only one reception on six targets for for 22 yards in Week 13 against Seattle. He also converted a two-point conversion.

Shepard was out-targeted by only Evan Engram, though he failed to turn that into any substantial production with Colt McCoy under center. His most meaningful contribution came on a successful two-point conversion, when he beat Shaquill Griffin to a pass in the corner of the end zone. While McCoy did not hesitate to look Shepard's way, Shepard may struggle to post numbers so long as Daniel Jones (hamstring) remains sidelined.