Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers ankle injury

Shepard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a left ankle injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

In the span of a few second-quarter plays, the Giants lost Shepard and Brandon Marshall (ankle), potentially for the remainder of the game. While Marshall was carted off the field, Shepard had his ankle taped up and attempted to move about on the sideline before going to the locker room himself. If Shepard and Marshall are unable to return, the Giants will have just Odell Beckham, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris available at wide receiver.