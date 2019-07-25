Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers broken thumb
Shepard suffered a thumb fracture Thursday and will be evaluated week-to-week.
Shepard's week-to-week timetable presents the possibility that he will still be ready for the start of the regular season. Should his injury leak into the regular season, Golden Tate would presumably take over as the top wideout and one of Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer and Benny Fowler would start opposite him.
