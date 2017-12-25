Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers neck injury

Shepard suffered a neck injury in Sunday's loss to Arizona, ESPN.com reports.

Shepard totaled five receptions for 45 yards on eight targets before leaving the game. There's no indication at this point that the neck issue is of any significant concern, but with a meaningless Week 17 game ahead, Shepard is the sort of player who might get scratched if the ailment is even a slight worry at that point. His practice activity is worth monitoring this week.