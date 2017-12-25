Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers neck injury
Shepard suffered a neck injury in Sunday's loss to Arizona, ESPN.com reports.
Shepard totaled five receptions for 45 yards on eight targets before leaving the game. There's no indication at this point that the neck issue is of any significant concern, but with a meaningless Week 17 game ahead, Shepard is the sort of player who might get scratched if the ailment is even a slight worry at that point. His practice activity is worth monitoring this week.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Snags 11 passes•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared to play•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check by Cowboys•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suiting up Sunday vs. Cowboys•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Status still uncertain for Sunday•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...