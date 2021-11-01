Shepard (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday's game at Kansas City, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard has only played in one of the Giants' last four games due to hamstring injuries, but both he and Kadarius Toney (ankle) ran routes for Daniel Jones during pregame warmups, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, and will be available to the offense Week 8. With both Kenny Golladay (knee) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) sidelined again, Shepard likely will be the top skill-position player for Jones, which has amounted to nine targets per game in his four appearances this season.