Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suiting up Sunday vs. Cowboys
Shepard (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
There was some uncertainty regarding Shepard's status heading into the Week 14 matchup after the hamstring issue limited him in practices Thursday and Friday, but after testing things out in pregame warmups, the wideout ultimately gained clearance to suit up. Though he may not be 100 percent healthy, Shepard should rank as the clear-cut top wideout for the Giants and stands to benefit from playing with quarterback Eli Manning -- who was benched in favor of Geno Smith during last week's loss to the Raiders -- for the first time since Week 10 against the 49ers. In that contest, Shepard hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Status still uncertain for Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Appears unlikely to play•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing again Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...