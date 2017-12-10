Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suiting up Sunday vs. Cowboys

Shepard (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

There was some uncertainty regarding Shepard's status heading into the Week 14 matchup after the hamstring issue limited him in practices Thursday and Friday, but after testing things out in pregame warmups, the wideout ultimately gained clearance to suit up. Though he may not be 100 percent healthy, Shepard should rank as the clear-cut top wideout for the Giants and stands to benefit from playing with quarterback Eli Manning -- who was benched in favor of Geno Smith during last week's loss to the Raiders -- for the first time since Week 10 against the 49ers. In that contest, Shepard hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards.