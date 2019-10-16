Giants' Sterling Shepard: Takes individual drills
Shepard (concussion) is going through individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shepard is likely headed for a 'limited' practice designation Wednesday. Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Evan Engram (knee) are also participating in individual drills. The Giants are hoping to have the three starters available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, though Shepard will need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before retaking the field.
