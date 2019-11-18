Giants' Sterling Shepard: Takes part in practice
Shepard (concussion) was seen participating Monday in the Giants' practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants won't release their first Week 12 injury report until Wednesday, at which time Shepard will likely go down as either a limited or full participant in practice. The difference between limited and full participation is fairly significant for the wideout, as the latter would indicate that he has been given the green light to take contact. Shepard has been sidelined since Week 5 after suffering his second concussion of the season and will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
