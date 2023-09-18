Shepard caught his only target for four yards in a Week 2 win against Arizona on Sunday.

For the second straight week, Shepard received just one target, though he at least came up with a catch against the Cardinals after being shut out in the season opener. The veteran wideout has been on the field for less than 20 percent of New York's offensive snaps thus far, suggesting that he's near the bottom of the team's wide-receiver pecking order. Shepard is coming off back-to-back campaigns severely shortened by injury, so it's possible his lack of involvement early is at least partly due to the Giants electing to work him back into action slowly.