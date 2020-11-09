Shepard secured six of his eight targets for 39 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington. He also recorded an 18-yard rush.

Shepard has proven to be a high-floor option since returning from a toe injury that kept him on IR for four weeks, collecting six-plus receptions in each of his three most recent outings. The 27-year-old wideout has also averaged 57.3 receiving yards per game with one touchdown since his Week 7 return, after posting a reduced 38 yards per contest and being held scoreless over his two appearances of 2020. In the Giants' upcoming matchup, Shepard will face the same Philadelphia defense that he tallied his lone TD of the year against Week 7.