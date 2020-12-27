Shepard caught nine of 12 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

Shepard paced all Giants in receptions and yards while logging the team's lone receiving TD of yet another low-scoring effort. When on the field over 10 appearances this season, Shepard has attracted a workload of 7.2 targets per game. His 77 yards from Sunday represent a new season high, while a TD provides Shepard with his first in eight games. In Week 17, Shepard will have a chance to face off against the Cowboys for the first time this season, as he was residing on IR with a toe injury when the division rivals last met Oct. 11.