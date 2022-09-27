Head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday that Shepard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the Giants' Week 3 loss to the Cowboys and will miss the remainder of the season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Just as the Giants had feared, Shepard fell victim to another significant lower-body injury in Monday's contest, after he had made a full recovery from the torn left Achilles' tendon he sustained last December to make it back for Week 1. The wideout will likely undergo surgery in the coming days, and even if he avoids any snags during the recovery process, his poor track record on the health front could make it difficult for the 29-year-old to earn meaningful guaranteed money on the open market when he hits free agency this offseason. With Shepard -- who led the Giants with 13 receptions for 154 yards through three games -- out of the picture, New York will have to hope that Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can overcome their own injuries to provide a needed lift to a struggling passing game.