Giants' Sterling Shepard: Tending to back injury

Shepard was limited in practice Wednesday due to a back injury.

Shepard's presence on the Giants' initial Week 2 injury report was forecast when he appeared to be a non-participant during the portion of practice open to the media, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports. In the end, Shepard was able to fit in enough reps to draw a limited tag Wednesday. After a rookie season in which he scattered five DNPs across the schedule, his status will be one to watch as the clear No. 2 target for Eli Manning behind Odell Beckham.

