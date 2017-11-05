Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ties for team lead in receiving

Shepard caught five of nine targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams.

Shepard returned after a three-week absence to lead the team in receptions while tying for first in receiving yards. Injuries have severely depleted the receiving corps, so the second-year pro will see a significant opportunity to serve as the team's top wideout moving forward. Shepard's fantasy value is trending upward at the moment and should continue to do so next week in a more favorable matchup against the 49ers.