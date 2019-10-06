Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 49 receiving yards

Shepard caught five of 10 targets for 49 yards and carried once for a two-yard loss during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Shepard set a new season high in targets, but he hauled in just half of the passes thrown his way. While the usage remained high, Shepard's 9.8 yards per catch were his second-lowest of through five games. He's been peppered with 28 targets over the last three weeks, although he could find the going tough once again Thursday against the Patriots.