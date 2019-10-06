Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 49 receiving yards
Shepard caught five of 10 targets for 49 yards and carried once for a two-yard loss during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.
Shepard set a new season high in targets, but he hauled in just half of the passes thrown his way. While the usage remained high, Shepard's 9.8 yards per catch were his second-lowest of through five games. He's been peppered with 28 targets over the last three weeks, although he could find the going tough once again Thursday against the Patriots.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Contributes 99 scrimmage yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in win over Bucs•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in win over Bucs•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches no-contact jersey•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...