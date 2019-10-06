Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 49 receiving yards

Shepard caught five of 10 targets for 49 yards and carried once for a two-yard loss during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Shepard set a new season high in targets, but he hauled in just half of the passes thrown his way. While the usage remained high, Shepard's 9.8 yards per catch were his second-lowest of through five games. He's been peppered with 28 targets over the last three weeks, although he could find the going tough once again Thursday against the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories