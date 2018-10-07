Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 75 receiving yards versus Panthers
Shepard caught four of seven targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Panthers.
Shepard finished second on the team in targets, finishing behind only Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley in receiving yardage. He broke off a long gain of 28 yards and could have had a bigger day if not for a couple of misfires from Eli Manning. Shepard is now averaging 6.7 catches to go along with 77.3 receiving yards per game over his last three and will look to continue his recent form Thursday against the Eagles.
