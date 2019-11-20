Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trending in right direction
Shepard (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Shepard is still in the league's five-step concussion protocol, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, but the Giants expect him to receive full clearance from an independent neurologist later this week. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old is trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest against the Bears after a five-game absence.
