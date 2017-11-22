Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trending toward absence Thursday
Shepard (illness) doesn't appear likely to suit up Thursday against the Redskins, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. "Sterling is not feeling well," Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday. "We kept him in the training room [during practice] and the [Giants medical staff is] taking a look at him. They're looking at all the possibilities."
The Giants will offer an official injury designation for Shepard following their final practice of the week Wednesday, but the wideout's absence from what ended up being a light practice Tuesday doesn't offer much encouragement that he'll be able to recover from his migraines in time to play on a short week. Unless Shepard's condition dramatically turns a corner Wednesday, the Giants appear set to proceed with Roger Lewis and Tavarres King as their top wideouts for the second straight week, though it's likely that tight end Evan Engram will rank as quarterback Eli Manning's go-to option in the passing game.
