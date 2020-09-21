Shepard (toe) is believed to have suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shepard will have an MRI on Monday to officially determine the nature of his injury. Turf toe injuries can carry a variety of recovery timeframes depending on severity, with a Grade 2 issue usually ranging from several days up to a few weeks. In the event that Shepard's injury is significant enough that he's forced to miss any time, Damion Ratley and C.J. Board stand to see increased reps behind top wideouts Darius Slayton and Golden Tate.